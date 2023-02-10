Northampton town centre attack: Man admits manslaughter of Kyle Ghanie

Braydon Phillips admitted manslaughter over the death of Kyle Ghanie

A man has admitted killing another teenager who was attacked in a town centre on a busy Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Ghanie, 18, was punched in Abington Street, Northampton, on 20 August and died in hospital two days later, police said.

Braydon Phillips, 19, previously of Park Road in Irthlingborough, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Northampton Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 24 March.

Det Insp Simon Barnes said: "This is a tragic case with no winners.

"Though we have had a guilty plea today, no action or words will ever be enough for Kyle's family, his partner and his friends.

"Every day they still feel his loss with the same pain and grief as they did on that day in August last year."

The attack happened on the junction of Abington Street and Market Square in Northampton town centre

