Kettering fire: Two tonnes of tyres alight at industrial site

Firefighters at industrial fire, KetteringNorthamptonshire Fire & Rescue
Fire five engines and an aerial appliance were called to the blaze just after 11:00 GMT

Firefighters are investigating a blaze at a commercial workshop that involved two tonnes of tyres.

Five engines were called to Telford Way Industrial Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire just after 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Gas cylinders and 40 litres of brake fluid were also involved in the fire at the site on Linnell Way.

Roads reopened earlier on Friday. The workshop remained cordoned-off while investigations took place.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The county's fire service said in a tweet that after the fire was brought under control, "a number of cylinders have been heated up and still need to be cooled down".

Fire protection officers have been visiting neighbouring businesses as part of their inquiries, and to give fire advice.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.