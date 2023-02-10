Minister says local views important on Kettering boys school
The Leader of the House of Commons said local views were "very important" in whether a new secondary school would be mixed sex.
A plan for Hanwood Park School for Boys in Kettering was approved by the by the Department for Education (DfE) in 2021.
But now the trust that would run it and North Northamptonshire Council have started a consultation on the potential student intake.
Penny Mordant told the Commons this was "good news".
She was responding to a question from Conservative MP for Kettering, Philip Hollobone.
He said: "Understandably there is support for the secondary school to be open to both boys and girls."
The 11-16 school was approved to open in the Hanwood Park area of the East Kettering.
Orbis Education Trust said it wanted the school to be "best placed to meet the needs and wishes of the local community".
It said to respond "to the opinions expressed by some stakeholders on whether the new school should be a single or mixed sex" it had opened a consultation until 5 March.
Ms Mordant said the trust, the council, and Mr Hollobone should be "congratulated on the fresh public consultation".
"It is very important that local views shape that new school," she said.
Orbis Education Trust said the views submitted during the consultation would be sent to the DfE, which would "make the ultimate decision" on the school's intake.
