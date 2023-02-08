VR charity raises £10k after Christmas break-in
- Published
A charity using virtual reality in therapy for people with disabilities said it was "amazing" £10,000 had been raised since a Christmas Day break-in.
VR Therapies in Northampton had equipment including headsets, tablets and phones stolen last year.
A centre user set up a fundraising page and donations of both money and equipment were received by the centre.
The charity's founder Rebecca Gill said: "We've had sweet messages, it's been really heart-warming."