Rapper Slowthai returns to Northampton hometown for £1 gig
- Published
Rapper Slowthai will be returning to his hometown of Northampton as part of a six-date pub tour with tickets costing just £1.
The artist will be headlining The Black Prince, Northampton, on 3 March when his forthcoming album Ugly is released.
'The Best Night of Your Life' tour will be the first time Slowthai has performed in Northampton in five years.
He said: "The time has come again to do a pub tour."
"It will be with a full band and in an intimate environment and you can hear the new album as it's meant to be," he added.
Fans can gain early access to tickets by pre-ordering the latest album.
The rapper, real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton, posted a video on Twitter to announce the new tour.
He also joked that the ticket price has "inflated", no longer costing 99p as before.
Slowthai will also be performing at The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on 25 February.
The tour will start in Sunderland on 23 February and will also see him in Blackpool, Bath and London before the homecoming gig.
