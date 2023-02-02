Work starts on new £9.5m sixth form college

Work has started on turning an empty three-storey town centre building into a new £9.5m sixth form college.Chisholm House, in Corby, will be transformed into a new "state of the art campus", North Northamptonshire Council said.The town was awarded almost £20m as part of the government's Town's Fund investment programme.David Brackenbury, the council's executive member for growth and regeneration, said the college "aims to encourage economic growth in the local area".