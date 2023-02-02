Brackley Town: Praise for 10 football fans who made 400-mile round trip
A handful of non-league football fans have been praised on social media for making a 400-mile (644km) round trip on a weekday evening to watch a 0-0 draw.
Brackley Town travelled to Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday for a 19:45 GMT kick-off in the National League North.
The fans who came from the Northamptonshire town were also treated to a free pint from Scarborough chairman Trevor Bull.
Brackley fan Guy Smith said the fans were "gobsmacked" by the gesture.
The 54-year-old, who travelled from Bicester in Oxfordshire, said: "It was really kind of the Scarborough chairman and we all really appreciate his kindness."
He said the supporters were delayed as part of the M1 was closed and it took almost four hours to get to the ground.
Mr Smith said he got back to Brackley after midnight, dropped two fans off before eventually driving home.
Twitter account Football Away Days posted a photo of nine of the Brackley fans in the stands, describing them as "heroes", which has been widely shared.
Brackley fans at Scarborough last night. A near 400 mile, 8 hour round trip in the National League. Fair play to the 9 heroes that made the trip! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZwXo3c3gjH— Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) February 1, 2023
But social media users pointed out the photo missed out the 10th fan who was sitting in the stands at the away end of the Flamingo Land Stadium.
Mr Smith said he "didn't have a clue who" the fan sitting down was, and the other nine supporters included two from the Scarborough area who supported Brackley.
Despite the lack of goals he said it was "absolutely" worth the trip, adding: "You'd never get me saying anything else."
The Northamptonshire club are fourth in the National League North and on a 17-match unbeaten run since former Wolves and Birmingham defender Roger Johnson became manager.
Scarborough Athletic, managed by former Manchester United midfielder Jonathan Greening, are in fifth, four points behind Brackley.
