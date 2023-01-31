M1 Northamptonshire: Carriageway closed due to serious crash

The live camera showing the road closed on the M1 in NorthamptonshireNational Highways
The M1 is closed northbound in Northamptonshire, between junction 16 at Upper Heyford and junction 18 near Rugby

Part of the M1 in Northamptonshire is closed due to a serious crash involving a car and a lorry, National Highways has said.

It said the motorway was closed northbound at Daventry between junction 16 at Upper Heyford and junction 18 near Rugby.

Emergency services, including Northamptonshire Police, are in attendance.

Motorists are being advised to take an alternative route.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics