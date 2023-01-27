Towcester family fears home is unsafe after child's pneumonia
A family has called on a housing association to relocate them as they fear their home is "unsafe" due to mould and heating issues.
Josh Marsh and Ellesse Stanley live in Towcester, Northamptonshire, with their two children.
A GP said there was "good evidence" damp and mould were contributing to their daughter's recurrent infections.
Grand Union Housing Group said it was "keen to ensure that they feel safe in their own home".
The couple said since moving to the property in June, their 19-month-old daughter, Esther, had experienced respiratory issues and been treated in hospital with pneumonia.
On 4 December there was an issue with the boiler, which the family said left them without heating and hot water.
Mr Marsh said the initial repair did not work and after further visits from engineers, the family was told the boiler was not safe to use.
He said the family then developed cold and flu symptoms while living in their unheated home.
"My daughter ended up getting a chest infection and then it turned into pneumonia," he said.
Esther was in hospital from 26 December to 2 January.
On 10 January, a GP from Brook Health Centre wrote a letter, seen by the BBC, supporting the family's bid to move to a different property "for medical reasons".
The doctor said Esther had experienced "numerous respiratory tract infections" since moving to the property.
"We have discussed contributing factors with the family; they tell me that the home is very damp and has ongoing mould," the GP said.
"There is good evidence now that this maybe an issue contributing to her recurrent infections."
Phil Hardy, executive director of operations at Grand Union Housing Group, said he was "really sorry to hear" the couple's daughter was "experiencing health issues".
Mr Hardy said a "comprehensive inspection" of the property was carried out on 20 January, but "no significant mould" was found. However, he said there was "damp and mould in the outhouse".
He said he was "really sorry" for the "intermittent issues" with the boiler.
Mr Hardy added the boiler problems "fell well below" the standard the association expected and it was working with the heating contractor.
"I understand that the family are eager to move house and we will continue to work with them and local councils to help with this," he said.
"However, we know that demand for affordable housing is significant and so this can be difficult."
