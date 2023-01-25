Northamptonshire country park parking charges to be reviewed
- Published
Plans to raise parking rates at parks in Northamptonshire are being reviewed after criticism from residents.
Charges at Brixworth and Daventry country parks would have increased by up to 500%, while a charge would have been introduced for the first time at Northampton's Racecourse.
West Northamptonshire Council said the plans would raise £176,000 each year.
It has now said "for the time being" it will not pursue the Racecourse plans and would review the other park plans.
Under the Conservative-run council's initial proposals, due to come into effect in April, both Daventry and Brixworth parking prices would range from £3 to as much as £12, depending on how long you stayed.
The current rate is £2.20 for all-day parking. A single park season ticket would rise from £38 to £70.
The Racecourse would no longer be free and would cost £1.10 to £3.30, with visitors only able to park for three hours at a time.
The council said the extra income would be used to improve the parks.
The council said in a statement that its decision to review the proposed increases in charges had been made "after listening to the concerns raised by local residents" and further work would be carried out to "evidence the issues".
Jonathan Nunn, council leader, said: "With increasing demand for services and significant inflation, the challenge of addressing a £60m funding gap in our budget next year has meant making some extremely tough and potentially unpopular choices, such as looking at car parking fees.
"To raise the income we urgently need to avoid cutting other services so we can continue to protect our society's most vulnerable.
"We really wouldn't be looking at this if we had alternatives and I totally understand the strength of feeling from local residents and businesses."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk