Bird flu found in two dead swans in Kettering
- Published
Two dead swans were found to have bird flu after tests were carried out by experts.
The mute swans were found in the Ise Lodge area of Kettering.
The birds were tested as part of the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Wild Surveillance programme, to detect the spread of avian flu in the UK.
North Northamptonshire Council urged all bird keepers to "keep a close watch on them for signs of disease, and maintain good biosecurity".
A spokeswoman for the council said APHA informed officials last week of the positive results from the tests carried out on the swans.
Bird flu can be fatal for wild, poultry, game and captive birds. Symptoms can include a swollen head, running eyes, lethargy, breathing difficulties, fever and egg production problems.
However, some species such as ducks, geese and swans can carry and spread bird flu without any signs.
The H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus is highly contagious among birds, and spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
The UK Health Security Agency advises that "bird flu infections in people from birds usually requires very close contact with an infected bird so the risk to humans is currently considered very low".
