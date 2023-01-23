The Body Shop to stop using Corby distribution centre
- Published
The Body Shop will no longer use a distribution centre in Corby, affecting 28 staff and 35 temporary workers.
The site on Earlstrees Road in Corby, Northamptonshire, has been used by the brand's direct selling business, The Body Shop at Home.
A spokeswoman for The Body Shop said it was "working closely" with those affected.
She said workers had been told they would be part of a "collective consultation process".
"This is in no way a reflection of our committed team in Corby who have been valued members of our collective for the past two years," the spokeswoman said.
The brand said it began using the site after "a significant short-term rise in demand for The Body Shop at Home during the pandemic".
It said it had to "review and adapt to the environment in which we operate".
The spokeswoman said: "Going forwards we will utilise our existing centre in West Sussex for our distribution needs.
"Any changes that impact our teams are difficult decisions to make and we are working closely with those affected at this time."
The spokeswoman added that the Corby centre was operated by Avon and would "continue to be used by them".
The Body Shop is the latest company to announce changes that affect workers in the Northamptonshire town.
Last week, more than 500 workers lost their jobs at Orchard House Foods after the fruit and juice firm went into administration.
The food packaging company Berry Superfos Thermoforming has also proposed closing its Corby site, which would lead to the possible loss of 95 jobs.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk