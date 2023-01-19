Closure of 'not well used' Rushden care home confirmed
The closure of a "not well used" care home has been confirmed by the council that took it over just two years ago.
The Spinneyfields Specialist Care Centre in Rushden provides support for people after leaving hospital.
West Northamptonshire Council said the home's location made it hard to access, with just 12 of its 52 beds being used, and it would close on 29 January.
Speaking when the closure was proposed, union Unison said it "illustrates the chaos" in the county's care services.
Spinneyfields was taken on by Northamptonshire County Council in 2020 and transferred to West Northamptonshire Council when the authority split in 2021.
Conservative councillor Matt Golby, cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "Our priority is to ensure patients from West Northants can access the right care, at the right time in a place that is as close to their homes as possible.
"As Spinneyfields is in Rushden, it is not easy for West Northants residents to access when they are discharged from hospital, therefore has not been well used in the last year."
He added improvements had been made to a service that helps people recover in their own homes and a new unit had opened in Northampton for patients leaving hospital.
The authority proposed closing Spinneyfields after neighbouring North Northamptonshire Council told them it did not need the spaces.
At the time, Unison said it "illustrates the chaos in care services in Northamptonshire and the inability of West and North Northamptonshire Council's to work together to solve it".
"The plans to close a specialist care centre and make 56 staff redundant come at the same time we have ambulances queuing at the local hospitals because of a lack of beds and patients ready for discharge with nowhere to go."
North Northamptonshire Council responded it had "no direct role" in running Spinneyfields and it would continue to ensure "there remains sufficient reablement provision" for people leaving hospital.
