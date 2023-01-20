Public criticise new charges at Northampton country parks
- Published
Plans to raise parking rates at three Northamptonshire country parks have been criticised by residents.
The revised parking charges at Daventry and Brixworth country parks mean motorists will pay up to £12 a day from April.
Northampton Racecourse will no longer be free and will cost £3.30 for a maximum stay of three hours.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the funds would help to "sustain the countryside and parks services".
Patrick Scaysbrook, who travels from Leamington Spa to visit Daventry Country Park, said the new rates were "a bit of an issue".
He said: "That's a big increase. For us who spend probably two or three hours maximum here you start to get to the point where you have to think about rushing around rather than staying and enjoying yourself and relaxing.
For Natasha Irons, who also uses Daventry Country Park, the new rates would limit her time in the park with her daughter.
"I'm not happy with that at all. I like the £2.20 [current rate] because I can just come here with my daughter and it doesn't matter if she wants to spend an hour here in the park or if we want to go to the café and have a wander.
"Twelve pound for the day is insane. I probably would end up having to walk from the other side of Daventry."
'People will not pay'
Leader of the Labour Group for WNC, Wendy Randall, described the move as "shocking".
"At a time when everybody else is struggling, I really feel that asking people to pay these hiked up prices for the country parks is just going to cause an issue clogging up the adjoining streets," she added.
"People will not pay the increases. Going from £2.20 for all day parking to have a scale that gradually increases up to £12 a day is astronomical. Just to fill a hole in a pot."
From April, both Daventry and Brixworth Country Park parking prices will range from £3 to as much as £12, depending on how long you stay. A single park season ticket is rising from £38 to £70.
The Racecourse will cost from £1.10 to £3, with visitors only able to park for three hours at a time.
WNC say this will bring in a revenue of £176,000 each year, which will be used to improve the parks.
A total of £144,000 is being invested to install ANPR cameras at the locations by the summer and to introduce universal payment options from card, cashless, to coins.
A spokesperson for WNC said these rises would ensure that "these facilities are available for those wanting to enjoy the park".
"The majority of our residents can walk to a local park to enjoy recreational activities. As a council we are committed to investing in our parks going forward and dealing with real issues that exist.
"The Racecourse and the surrounding area have experienced issues around anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and challenges relating to the private rented housing sector. The council has invested significantly and continues to work in partnership with our colleagues across the public sector to make a difference for residents, such as CCTV, new equipment, community group activities, planting and improvements.
"People who have been previously using the car park to walk into the town will be able to use the public car parks across the town, with limited on-street parking for commuters to try and use. New arrangements should therefore free up spaces for visitors to the park, including those wishing to walk dogs."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk