Kettering: Two children found at house were strangled, coroner says
Two children who were found seriously injured at a house and died in hospital were strangled, a coroner said.
Six-year-old Jeeva Saju and four-year-old Janvi Saju were discovered by police at Petherton Court in Kettering on 15 December.
Their mother, Anju Ashok, 35, died at the scene, with the cause of her death given as asphyxia, Northampton senior coroner Anne Pember said.
Mrs Pember adjourned the inquest at Northampton Guildhall until July.
Saju Chelavalel, 52, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been remanded in custody until March.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Simon Barnes, of Northamptonshire Police, said detectives were not tracing anyone else in connection with the deaths.
Ms Ashok died of her injuries at the house, and her children both died at Kettering General Hospital - where she had worked as a nurse on an orthopaedic ward since joining in 2021.
