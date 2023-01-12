Northamptonshire film company seeks funding for Macbeth adaptation
- Published
A film company which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds is seeking donations to help it complete its adaptation of Macbeth.
Screen Northants has produced the film with support from BBC Children in Need but requires funding for the last stages of post-production.
The Northamptonshire company has an academy for local young people who have also been involved in the production.
Director Daryl Chase said additional funding was "vital to completion".
The Shakespeare adaptation is set on a dystopian estate and features a young, diverse and award-winning cast.
Screen Northants received funding from BBC Children in Need after pitching the idea that the film making process would raise aspirations in young people, particularly those who were "severely disadvantaged and/or underrepresented" in the industry.
"Shot on what would be classed as no-budget, everyone dedicating their time and talent to a fulfilling method of not-for-profit production, making a high-end feature film that has relevance to education," the company said.
Mr Chase said: "It became an ever-extending labour of love with each rise in quality designed to raise the profile of the cause and people's understanding of what a social enterprise film could be."
He said the film had taken four years to make, which was not "unusual for a no-budget feature".
The director added: "We have amazingly generous industry professionals offering us incredible opportunities to finish sound, grade and [visual effects].
"Unfortunately there is a misconception that things can be done for 'free'. People need to eat, machines consume energy and so on."
He said a release of the film would mean Screen Northants could "continue the connection to young people" and also take the film into schools to run workshop on filmmaking.
