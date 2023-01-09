Northamptonshire: Person dies in crash between car and van on A5

The A5 at Potterspury, NorthamptonshireDavid Howard/Geograph
The crash happed on the A5 at Potterspury at about 19:25 GMT on Saturday

A person died in a crash between a car and a van on the A5 in Northamptonshire, police said.

Northamptonshire Police said the fatal collision happened at Potterspury, between Towcester and Milton Keynes, at about 19:25 GMT on Saturday.

National Highways said the road, between the A43 at Towcester and the A422/A508 at Old Stratford, was closed until about 02:15 on Sunday.

Police appealed for witnesses to the crash, between a Kia and Mercedes van.

