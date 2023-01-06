Kettering General Hospital allows visitors as Covid cases fall

From today, patients in adult wards are allowed one visitor for an hour a day

Kettering General Hospital has relaxed visiting restrictions following a fall in the number of coronavirus cases.

On 29 December, the Northamptonshire NHS hospital restricted visits to adult inpatient wards to prevent the spread of the virus and protect patients and staff.

This decision was made following the rise in the number of patients with Covid-19 and flu.

From Friday, patients are allowed one visitor for an hour a day.

Patients, visitors and staff are still being asked to continue wearing facemasks.

