Northamptonshire Police chief to 'retire' for 34 days before return
A chief constable will "retire" from a force for just 34 days before returning to the post - because of pension rules for officers.
Nick Adderley joined Northamptonshire Police in 2018 and was due to step down in 2023 before he was offered a new contract.
But due to pension arrangements for police officers he will leave briefly between 27 February and 2 April.
The plan will be discussed at a Police, Fire and Crime Panel on 10 January.
Mr Adderley has completed 30 years in policing, the period of service after which officers normally retire.
The county's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said it was "economically untenable" for Mr Adderley, 57, to remain in his post without the short break, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He proposed the appointment of a temporary chief constable during Mr Adderley's absence.
As part of a new contract, Mr Adderley's salary is set to increase to £165,000 a year from £159,494 - and could be extended until 2025.
Mr Mold has said the force has seen "significant performance improvement" under Mr Adderley's leadership and he will return to the post to "ensure consistency and direction for the police force".
The force was told its performance in preventing crime, investigating crime, supporting victims and disrupting serious organised crime was "adequate" in November 2021.
The Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) report said six other areas required improvement.
That report showed progress following another HMICFRS report in 2018/19 which graded the force's performance in investigating crime, efficiency and meeting current demands as inadequate.
A decision on who to appoint as temporary chief constable would be made by the Police Fire and Crime Panel on 2 February.
