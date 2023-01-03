Northampton: Man seriously hurt in New Year's Day street attack
- Published
A man sustained serious injuries after apparently being beaten up in the street in the early hours of New Year's Day, police said.
Officers were called to Roseholme Road in the Abington area of Northampton at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital where he remained under observation, Northamptonshire Police said.
As the Northampton Chronicle first reported, officers have asked for any witnesses to get in touch.
