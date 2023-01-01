Appeal after man escapes Northampton mental health facility
A search operation is under way after a man detained for a serious assault absconded from a mental health unit.
Johnny Brady left the grounds of St Andrew's Healthcare facility in Northampton at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
Northamptonshire Police has warned people not to approach Brady but to call 999 "as a matter of urgency" if they see him.
The 19-year-old was given a hospital order for a serious assault in Derby.
A force spokesperson said: "We would like to appeal directly to Johnny to reassure him that he is not in trouble but to please return to St Andrews or make yourself known to the police. We need to make sure you are safe and receive the care that you need.
"We would also like to appeal to members of the public to under no circumstance approach Johnny. If you see him or know where he is, it is important that you call us as a matter of urgency on 999."
A second offender who also absconded from the unit on Saturday has since been found. His disappearance was said not to be linked to Brady's escape.
