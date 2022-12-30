New Year Honours 2023: Covid helper and fire chief recognised
- Published
A man who helped vulnerable people during the pandemic has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
Tony Aslam is to receive the British Empire Medal for services to the community in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
He supplied food and medicine to those unable to leave home during lockdown and became a volunteer vaccinator.
The 65-year-old town councillor said he felt honoured, but shocked, to receive the nomination.
He said: "I found out a couple of weeks ago and still can't get over it after 40 years of just trying to make sure my community is safe and well.
"I would have carried on doing it with or without this award but it's an honour to be recognised and I'm shocked. I'm grateful to everyone in the community."
Mr Aslam is also involved in projects and charities to promote good mental health and support people facing emotional distress and crises in their lives.
Announcing the award, the Cabinet Office described him as a "well-known member of the local community" who had made "a significant impact".
Northamptonshire's former chief fire officer Darren Dovey was also named on the honours list, receiving the King's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service.
He recently stepped down after 35 years in the fire service, having twice postponed his retirement to steer the organisation through the pandemic.
Announcing his intention to leave, he said: "I feel very fortunate to have spent my career doing something that I love."
Other people in the county to be recognised include:
- Lesley Travill from Hargrave, chief executive of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - for services to the NHS
- Dr Brian Dickie from Northampton, director of research development at the Motor Neurone Disease Association - for services to motor neurone disease research
- Dr Marie Howley from Brixworth, senior lecturer at the University of Northampton - for services to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities
- Susan Baker from Charlton - for services to the community
- Jacqueline Beaumont from Aynho, founder and patron of the Oxfordshire Oesophageal and Stomach Organisation - for services to people with cancer
- Victoria Geary from Kettering, beaver scout leader at the 5th Kettering Scout Group - for services to young people and the community
- Carol Keach from Kettering - for services to the community
