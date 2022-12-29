North Northamptonshire Council approves takeover of Thackley Green care home
A council has backed a plan to take over the running of a care home from another authority.
Thackley Green in Corby has been controlled by West Northamptonshire Council but North Northamptonshire Council has approved taking it over.
It said running the home at a cost of £600,000 a year would ensure the best value for residents and provide better quality services.
It added that taking it on would also provide "flexibility and control".
North Northamptonshire Council leader Jason Smithers said he was unsure how the authorities had got into the "predicament" where West Northamptonshire was controlling care homes outside its area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Multi-million pound deal
Four specialist care homes across the county were placed under its control after Northamptonshire County Council was dissolved last year.
Thackley Green was built, alongside the three others in the county, as part of a multi-million pound deal with Shaw Healthcare in 2003, with the county council due to take them over in 2029.
Instead, the now-defunct Northamptonshire County Council took over the running of the homes from the company in November 2020.
In a report to the council's executive committee, it was recommended North Northamptonshire Council should run Thackley Green to put it "in direct control of delivering the outcomes and improving the efficiency of the service".
