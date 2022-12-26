Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope".
Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment.
Bedfordshire Police said it hoped a new appeal would "strike a chord" with the public and lead to further information.
Ms Hans' sister, Manisha Singh, said the past 10 years had been "very difficult" for the family.
"Celebrations have never been the same and my sister's presence has always been missed," she said.
"I have never given up hope and I never ever will.
"I will continue to pray she returns to us safely."
Bedfordshire Police has carried out extensive inquiries and searches, including police divers searching the river Great Ouse between Prebend Street and the Slipe Bridge but no trace of her has ever been found.
Det Insp Katherine Rivers, from the force's missing persons investigation team, said: "As we celebrate this festive season, it is important to remember there are families who have lost those who are missing.
"On the 10th anniversary of Sonica's disappearance, her family has decided to issue a heartfelt statement that will strike a chord with many people here in Bedfordshire and in the hope that someone who knows something will come forward.
"We never close a missing person case and will follow any new lines of inquiry to locate Sonica or establish what has happened."
Ms Hans, who is about 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, has long black hair which was dyed dark brown.
She was last seen wearing red trousers or leggings, a thigh-length black jumper and a dark blue jacket.