Kettering: Man appears at Crown Court accused of murdering nurse and children
- Published
A man accused killing an NHS nurse and her two young children has been remanded in custody until next year.
Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, were found with serious injuries at Saju Chelavalel's home in Kettering on Thursday.
Mr Chelavalel, 52, of Petherton Court, appeared via video link at Northampton Crown Court and was remanded until a plea hearing on 24 March.
Post-mortem examinations found all three victims died from asphyxiation.
Northamptonshire Police previously said Ms Asok died at the scene while her two children died later in hospital.
She had worked at Kettering General Hospital since last year and was described as a "committed and compassionate staff nurse who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues".
