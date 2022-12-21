Northampton's Vulcan Works hub for creative start-ups to open in 2023
- Published
A £14m hub for start-up businesses in the creative industries is due to open on February.
Vulcan Works is on the site of a former Grade II listed ironworks factory in Northampton's Cultural Quarter.
The hub will provide lettable office space, workshops, meeting rooms and co-working spaces.
West Northamptonshire Council said the hub could support about 150 businesses and it hoped to could create about 500 jobs in its first 10 years.
The council funded the construction and refurbishment works, while the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership facilitated a Local Growth Fund contribution of £6.3m.
There was also £3.06m contributed from the EU's European Regional Development Fund.
The hub's commercial manager Kelly Boosey said its first open day in January was fully booked and the team had received "a great volume of inquiries from a range of businesses".
Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at the Conservative-run council, said: "The space has been finished to an exceptionally high standard, whilst retaining a number of period features which provide a nod to our local history here in Northampton.
"The project is really gaining momentum now and is close to opening its doors.
"I look forward to finding out more about the creative start-up businesses who will call this unique space home, and seeing what they achieve through the dedicated support on offer."
