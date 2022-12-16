Woman and children in Kettering murder case named by police
- Published
A woman and two children who were found seriously hurt in a property in Northamptonshire and later died have been named by police.
Anju Asok, 35, and children Jeeva Saju, 6, and Janvi Saju, 4, were discovered by police at Petherton Court in Kettering on Thursday morning.
The woman, a Kettering General Hospital nurse, died at the scene and the two children died in hospital, police said.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remains in custody being questioned by detectives.
Formal identification of the woman and children has yet to take place, police said.
Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Simon Barnes, said forensic post-mortem examinations were due to take place over the next two days and that the neighbourhood policing team was patrolling the area.
"We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths," said Mr Barnes.
He said detectives were not tracing anyone else in connection with the incident.
Kettering General Hospital chief executive Deborah Needham said Ms Asok was an "internationally-trained nurse" who had worked mainly on Barnwell B on one of the hospital's orthopaedic wards since joining in 2021.
"She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues," said Ms Needham, who said the news was "extremely upsetting".
"All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss."
Police said the hospital was "offering appropriate professional support" to her colleagues.
Pierino Geranio, who runs a barber shop near to the cul-de-sac where the incident happened, said on Friday: "You speak to people about it and they just can't believe it.
"I come here every day to work and you never expect anything like this - it's so tragic. It's totally terrible, beyond comprehension."
