Murder inquiry after woman and two children die in Kettering
A woman and two children have died after they were found with serious injuries in a house, police said.
Officers were called to Petherton Court, Kettering, at 11:15 GMT where a boy, thought to be aged 6, and a girl, aged 4, were found seriously injured.
Paramedics attended to the woman but she died at the scene, police said. The two children later died in hospital.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and is in custody.
