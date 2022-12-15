Murder inquiry after woman and two children die in Kettering
- Published
A woman and two children have died after they were found with serious injuries in a property, police said.
Officers were called to Petherton Court, Kettering, at 11:15 GMT where a boy and a girl, believed to be aged six and four, were found.
Paramedics attended to the woman but she died at the scene, police said. The two children later died in hospital.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Northamptonshire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the case at this moment in time.
Supt Steve Freeman said: "It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children.
"We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event.
"There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is, but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice."
The officer appealed for witnesses and any information in connection with the deaths.
Post mortem examinations were expected to take place in the coming days.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk