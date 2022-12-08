Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas sentenced over fatal crash
- Published
A US citizen responsible for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.
Anne Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road when her car hit Mr Dunn, 19, outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.
Sacoolas appeared via video-link at the hearing at the Old Bailey in London.
She had previously admitted causing his death by careless driving at a hearing at same court in October.
Sacoolas was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
The defendant appeared via video-link after the US government advised Sacoolas not to attend her sentencing hearing.
She was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) accepted her guilty plea to the lesser charge.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.