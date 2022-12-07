Northamptonshire: Delays on M1 after lorry crash
Delays are expected as one lane remains shut on the M1 after a crash involving a lorry.
Two of four lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes at about 02:30 GMT, National Highways said.
Three lanes were later closed, plus the southbound entry slip road at junction 15, while the lorry was recovered.
The agency has thanked people for their patience.
