Harry Dunn: US driver will not attend sentencing in person
- Published
A US woman who killed a teenage motorcyclist will not attend her sentencing hearing in person after advice from her American employer.
Anne Sacoolas, 45, admitted causing the death of Harry Dunn, 19, by careless driving via video-link at the Old Bailey in October.
She had been urged by the British judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, to return to the UK to face justice.
A renewed application for her to appear via video-link has been granted.
Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton, a US air base in Northamptonshire, when she crashed her Volvo and killed the motorcyclist in August 2019.
She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US administration following the collision, and left the UK 19 days later.
The US government advised Sacoolas not to attend her sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday.
