Northampton council halts four dog walking rule after backlash
A council ban on walking more than four dogs across areas in Northamptonshire has been suspended after a backlash.
Under a public space protection order (PSPO) introduced in November, anyone walking more than four dogs in south Northamptonshire and Daventry would be fined £100.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is halting action while it organises talks with concerned dogwalkers.
It follows a petition against the move that gained more than 800 signatures.
The PSPO faced opposition from the dog-walking industry, which said it would mean longer working hours and an effective pay cut.
Lucy Packer, a professional dogwalker in Long Buckby, set up the petition calling for a new consultation that includes people whose livelihoods would be affected by the order.
She said the order would mean a pay cut of around 33% for herself and other dogwalkers.
"We have to either work longer hours to fit in our extra dogs that we now can't accommodate in our groups of four, or put our prices up," she said. "We would probably lose our customers that way."
For Catherine Cooney, who runs Furry Friends Animal Care in Northampton, the ban meant a longer workday.
She said: "I have to do several walks unless I can hire a dog-walking paddock. The longer the ban's in place, then it will affect the finance side of things."
The council said the aim of the order was to keep members of the community safe while enjoying public spaces.
'Listening to concerns'
The council's latest announcement means that anyone walking more than four dogs will not receive a fine as long as they follow the other requirements of the order.
Ms Packer said she was "thrilled to see that announcement" and hopes that other businesses have been considered.
"It's good to know we can continue as we have done for many years," she said. "We look forward to seeing who is on the guestlist."
David Smith, the council's cabinet member for regulatory services, said the council had listened to concerns raised.
"In order to understand these queries, executive director for place, Stuart Timmiss, and I are in the process of arranging a meeting with representatives for professional dog walkers to discuss the options going forward to support these groups," he said.
"Until these talks have taken place, the council will not be taking enforcement action where more than four dogs are being walked in public open spaces, as long as dog walkers adhere to the other requirements of the PSPOs."
The order also states owners should pick up dog mess and stop them entering play areas and various sporting facilities.
It also lists various places where dogs must be on leads, including in cemeteries, near schools and on sports grounds.
