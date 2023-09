A man has been jailed for manslaughter after knocking unconscious another man and waiting four hours before calling an ambulance.Jack Birney, 32, from Northampton, was assaulted on Cowper Street in Northampton on 23 April.Marc Peter Dowling, 26, of Wellington Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty in October.At Northampton Crown Court, he was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.