Northamptonshire Police rolls out women's safety app
- Published
A charity supporting vulnerable people said the use of a new app was "a really important" step in keeping women safe.
Flare Report lets women anonymously report any incidents or threatening behaviour.
Northamptonshire Police is backing the use of the app and said its officers would analyse the results and take action.
Gill Goodship, from the Northampton Guardians, said the app was "helping all of us" support women.
The charity, which was set up in the town following the murder of India Chipchase in 2016, said it had started using the app during its patrols.
"Sadly, we do see [incidents] on the streets pretty much every week when we are out," added Ms Goodship.
"The more information they [Northamptonshire Police] get, the more they can plan their Nightsafe operations around the hotspots and deal with it."
In August, the BBC joined a police patrol in the town where women talked about the unwanted sexual attention they received during nights out.
'We must call it out'
Flare Report was developed and launched by Gloucestershire Police last year.
Its rollout in Northamptonshire marks the latest initiative since police in the county the force started a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls in June.
Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said it would "build a clearer picture of where incidents are happening".
"We can't live in a community where women accept that harassment is just something that happens to everyone, we must call it out.
"Flare Report is the mechanism for doing that," he added.
Only crimes that did not need an immediate police response should be submitted on the app, police said.
