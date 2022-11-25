Northampton: Artist images of NN Contemporary Art's new home released
- Published
Artist impressions of a £4.7m renovation of a Northampton arts space have been revealed.
The revamp of NN Contemporary Art's (NNCA) five-storey, 24 Guildhall Road home will create a "vibrant arts hub" with free galleries and various event spaces, the organisation said.
The new centre, due to reopen from winter 2023, will also include creative workspaces and studios.
NNCA said the plans "recognise the pivotal role of contemporary art".
The centre, run by a registered charity of the same name and supported by local and national organisations, has been an independent contemporary art space in Northampton since 2003.
Working with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and supported by the government's Towns Fund, the renovated lower three floors of the 2,000 sq m (21,500 sq ft) Georgian building will be occupied by NNCA, with "creative and cultural tenants" on the upper two floors.
Many of the building's original features will be restored, including the terrazzo floor.
NNCA said it would house more than 20 affordable workspaces and studios, "enabling hundreds of artists and creators to grow and develop their practice in the town".
Alongside showcasing international contemporary art in its galleries, public and event spaces that include a civic reading room and arts library, retail space and a multimedia lab are also being incorporated into the revamp.
Artistic director and chief executive officer, Emer Grant, said it aimed to "bring a new kind of cultural institution to Northamptonshire".
"The completion of 24 Guildhall Road will bring exciting benefits to our local community and recognises the pivotal role of contemporary art in shaping extraordinary places," she said.
Daniel Lister, Conservative cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at WNC, said: "Once open, 24 Guildhall Road will offer a unique cultural hub in the heart of the Cultural Quarter in Northampton, complementing the ongoing redevelopment of this part of town.
"We look forward to continuing to offer local jobs as we enter into the second phase of redevelopment works, supporting our local economy."
Building work has begun and the centre is set to launch in a phased opening from winter next year.
