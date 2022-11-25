Northampton: Five in court over Conservative Party donations
Five people have appeared at Northampton Crown Court charged in connection with donations to the Conservative Party.
Two pleaded guilty and three will go on trial next year.
The five have been accused of not disclosing the true source of donations to Northampton South Conservative Association in 2014.
The prosecutions are the first of their kind under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act (PPERA).
The allegations, which date between April and September 2014, are that they failed to ensure the Northampton South Conservative Association was given "all such details in respect of the person treated as making the recordable donation" as required by paragraph 2 or 2A of Schedule 6 of the act.
The five who appeared were:
- Nutan Bhimjiyani, 61, and Sharad Bhimjiyani, 66, both of Headstone Lane, Harrow, west London
- Nirav Vinodray Sheth, 48, of Uppingham Avenue, Stanmore, west London
- Gary Platt, 66, of West Drive, Harrow
- Leonard Western, 71, of Holmside Rise, South Oxhey, Watford
Another man, Alan Mayfield, who was initially charged alongside them, was convicted at a previous hearing in September 2021 and fined £6,000.
Mr Platt and Mr and Mrs Bhimjiyani will face trial on 23 October 2023.
Western and Sheth, who pleaded guilty, will be sentenced in January.
