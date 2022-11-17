A43 crash: Van driver, 32, dies after collision with truck
A 32-year-old man has died after a crash with a truck on the A43.
Northamptonshire Police said a van was travelling southbound when it collided with a truck on the northbound carriageway between Bulwick and Blatherwycke at about 07:30 GMT.
The truck then veered into the southbound carriageway and collided with a white Ford courier van.
The driver of the white van died at the scene while the drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to hospital.
The force said they had minor injuries.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
