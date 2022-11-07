Church group urges denominations to share spaces to tackle poverty
- Published
Churches are being urged to share buildings regardless of denomination for lunch clubs and worship.
The Churches Together group that covers Northamptonshire, Peterborough and Rutland said it was reacting to "rising energy bills and worsening poverty".
It said it had taken the "unprecedented step" of writing to every church to urge them to "work more closely at this critical time".
"This has to be what we have to talk about," a spokesman said.
The Churches Together Shire & Soke group said it had written to every church leader in its area, with a covering letter to all local MPs.
The group is made up of Christian denominations including Anglican, Baptist, Catholic, Methodist, United Reformed and the Salvation Army.
Suggestions include heating a single space for projects such as lunch clubs and coffee mornings, and different denominations worshiping in relays in one place.
It said this was "an unparalleled act of unity" in the face of rising costs and "uncertainty and anxiety at the extraordinary challenges" faced by people.
"This serves to indicate how concerned we are at this situation," a statement said.
"Indeed, the local churches fear they will not be able to meet the increasing demands put upon them."
The letter said that by sharing spaces the various denominations could "maintain our distinct doctrines, practices, and characteristics" while saving costs and "building unity through the act of sharing space collaboratively".
"The cold and hungry are not interested whether those who care for them are of a particular denomination; therefore, as disciples of Jesus, we need to come together as one," the letter said.
The Reverend Geoffrey Clarke, from the East Midlands Synod of the United Reformed Church and one of the group's presidents, said addressing growing anxiety about money was top of the agenda.
"I and others are horrified at predictions as to what may lay ahead for us across the country," he said.
"Rising food costs, significantly increased energy bills, and the possibility of power cuts mean that many people are frightened, so we have plenty of things to talk about."