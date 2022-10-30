Cost of living: 'We've only got 30p left on our prepayment meter'
A mother-of-two said her financial situation had become "exponentially worse" after a prepayment meter was installed at her house.
Lisa Jefferies-Wilkin, 39, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, faced a threat of court action from Scottish Power if she did not install the meter, after falling behind with payments.
"I'm in a hopeless situation. I don't know what I can do," she said.
Scottish Power said the installation of meters was enforced as a last resort.
Research suggests the energy crisis has pushed more UK households on to prepayment gas and electricity meters, with 60,000 new meters installed in the six months to March.
These customers are more likely to be vulnerable and at risk of being disconnected, charities say.
The organisation End Fuel Poverty Coalition has called on the government to temporarily block households from being moved on to prepayment meters.
'What else can I sacrifice?'
Mrs Jefferies-Wilkin said the family currently had 22 pence in their bank account and 30 pence-worth of electric left on their meter, which was installed in the summer by Scottish Power.
They have already experienced blackouts at their three-bedroom terraced home after running out of credit.
She owes the energy firm £11,000 after being unable to pay her bills for the last few years.
Mrs Jefferies-Wilkin left her job to become a full-time carer for her disabled husband and the couple have two children, aged 12 and 14.
She said their benefits were not enough to cover their outgoings.
"I'm constantly running out of money. I'm having to borrow money just to ensure I've got enough for the meter," she said.
"Two weeks ago we were down to using the emergency credit. That ran out and the electricity cut out.
"Going on to the prepayment meter has made things exponentially worse. I'm now at a point where I'm asking what else can I sacrifice?
"We're not far short of being sat here in the darkness with nothing to do. TV, the internet and mobile phones are a luxury for us now."
A spokesperson for Scottish Power said: "Scottish Power is committed to supporting our customers through difficult times. We provide financial support through the warm homes discount and our dedicated hardship fund, from which Ms Jefferies-Wilkin has received support.
"In addition, we have specially trained customer service advisors who can help manage customers' individual situations sensitively and support them to access the advice and support that best meets their needs.
"Warrants are only ever pursued as a last resort when we've had no engagement from the customer, despite repeated attempts to contact them."
The Department for Business said the government's energy price guarantee would reduce bills this winter by "roughly a third" of what they otherwise would have been.
It added the most vulnerable households were receiving £1,200 in additional direct payments.
A spokesperson said the Treasury's review of energy support from next April would focus help on those in need while reducing costs for the taxpayer.
