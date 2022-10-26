Northampton shooting: Woman appears in court

Police inspecting a drainSOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
The woman appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday after a man was shot in the head in the Far Cotton area of the town

A woman has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder after a man was shot in the head.

The shooting happened on Southampton Road in Northampton at about 19:20 BST on Saturday, 15 October.

A 31-year-old victim, a Romanian-speaking Moldovan, was taken to hospital with head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Violeta Florea, 34, of Southampton Road, appeared at the town's crown court and was remanded in custody.

She is next due in court on 21 December.

On Monday, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Kent in connection with the incident and was released on bail pending further inquiries, Northamptonshire Police said,

SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Roads in the area were cordoned off while police searches were carried out

