Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas admits causing crash death
A US citizen has admitted being responsible for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a case that caused a diplomatic row between the US and British governments.
Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey, via videolink, to causing the 19-year-old's death by careless driving.
Mr Dunn died following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.
Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said she would be sentenced at the end of November.
