Centre of Northampton lights up for Diwali festival celebrations

Diwali is known as the 'festival of lights' because houses, shops and public places are decorated with small oil lamps called 'diyas'.

A celebratory light parade has taken place in Northampton to mark the festival of Diwali.

The Festival of Lights event in Northampton's Market Square was organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation, with support from local authorities and business groups.

The celebrations culminated in a parade depicting the Diwali story.

For many people this five day festival honours Lakshmi, the bringer of blessings.

Lamps are lit and windows and doors are left open to help Lakshmi find her way into people's homes.

Diwali is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

The word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning "rows of lighted lamps".
Diwali falls some time between October and November, but the exact date varies each year as the Hindu calendar is based on the Moon
Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world

