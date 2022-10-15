Diana Dafter: Northampton man charged with murdering wife
A man has been charged with murdering his wife after she was fatally stabbed.
Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts in Northampton on Friday 7 October.
Northamptonshire Police said 32-year-old Phillip Dafter, of the same address, has been charged with her murder and was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear before Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination revealed one of Mrs Dafter's stab wounds proved fatal.
