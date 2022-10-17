Cost of living: Royal & Derngate theatre hit by rising costs
- Published
A theatre is facing a "double whammy" of rising costs and cash-strapped customers, its chief executive said.
Jo Gordon, of the Royal & Derngate, in Northampton, said it was having to look at "innovative" ways to make money.
She said its fuel bills and show costs had both risen at time when audiences were also under financial pressure.
"All we can do is create the best experience and price things right," she said.
The ethos of the registered charity, which runs two theatre and two cinemas, is to make the arts "for everyone".
"It's a challenge", Ms Gordon told the BBC. "For us, it's a bit of a double whammy.
"We're dealing with our own bills and the escalation of that, but we're also dealing with the fact that most of our audiences are experiencing the same problem domestically.
"The ticketing income we rely on to cover those bills, staff wages, to keep us afloat are taking a knock as well. We're getting it from both sides."
With 80% of its income coming from ticket sales and bar sales, Ms Gordon said the theatre was having to look at "innovative ways" to generate money.
"Customers are in that position, as are so many people, where they are having to really, really decide what they are going to spend, so are theatre tickets a luxury?" she said.
But she said for many people they were "absolutely essential".
"That escapism, that chance to have fun with family and friends is absolutely vital," she said.
"All we can do is create the best experience and price things right so people can build in a theatre trip as part of their monthly budget, but we don't underestimate what a big ask that is for everyone at that moment."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk