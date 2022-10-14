Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
- Published
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal.
The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.
She said receiving the honour was "something I definitely won't forget" and that her focus was now on defending her titles.
Miss Summer-Newton described her success at the Paralympics as "a dream of mine ever since I watched London 2012".
She recalled watching her idol Ellie Simmonds at the London games when she was just 10 years old.
"Just seeing someone in that spotlight with the same disability as me, being a female as well, I think that was just so inspiring," she said.
"And then again, now, seeing her on Strictly Come Dancing, I think that's incredible for the whole nation to watch someone with a disability go out there, have so much fun, dance her socks off.
"I think she's just proving anyone can do anything, no matter what disability you have, really.
"She's just an inspiration."
Miss Summer-Newton won golds in the SM6 200m individual medley and the SB6 100m breaststroke at Tokyo, which was her first Paralympics.
She said defending the titles would be "extra special".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk