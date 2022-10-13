Andrea Leadsom MP receives damehood for services to politics
- Published
The former minister Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood was her "greatest honour".
The Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire was made a dame for services to politics by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace .
Dame Andrea said she spoke with Prince William about the "amazing" work his wife, the Princess of Wales, does for young children.
"It is the most amazing occasion and it's the greatest honour," she said.
"It was very special so soon after the very sad death of the Queen, so, yeah, it's quite sort of poignant, I think, being here today, but it's wonderful.
"My husband and three grown-up children are here with me, and we've all just loved it.
"It's the most amazing experience to go through and we've been able to chat to other people receiving awards, and that is also fantastic - you meet some incredible people who've done amazing things for their country."
Dame Andrea was elected to the House of Commons in 2010 after a 25-year career in banking and finance.
A prominent Brexiteer, she stood for the leadership of the Conservative Party in the wake of the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron after he lost the Brexit referendum, but stepped aside leaving Theresa May as sole contender for the job.
Mrs Leadsom, a former business secretary resigned as leader of the House of Commons in 2019 amid the backlash against Prime Minister May's Brexit plan.
Mrs Leadsom added: "It feels such an honour to receive recognition for work but, at the same time, it just makes me realise what a fantastic institution our monarchy is, and I'm incredibly grateful to the royal family for all that they do to keep everything going and to provide the sort of support and encouragement to people to achieve and to serve their country."
