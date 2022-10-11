Diana Dafter death: Northampton murder suspect under police guard
A murder suspect is under police guard in hospital following the discovery of a woman's body with fatal stab wounds.
Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts in Northampton on Friday.
Northamptonshire Police said the 32-year-old suspect, from the town, had also been found with stab wounds at London's Euston Station, and he remained in the capital for treatment.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said he would be questioned once discharged.
A post-mortem examination revealed one of Ms Dafter's stab wounds proved fatal.
Mr Pendlebury said: "This has been an intensive few days of police activity, during which a large number of officers and staff have been deployed to gather evidence from scenes in Northampton and at London Euston.
"The suspect is now under police guard at a hospital facility in London and we will be making arrangements in due course for him to be transferred to police custody.
"At this time, Northamptonshire Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation."
