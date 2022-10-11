Northampton MP wants 'quick wins' in £33m town centre revamp
- Published
A multi-million pound regeneration of a town centre needed some "quick wins", an MP said.
Northampton was awarded about £33m in government funding from the Towns Fund and the Future High Streets Fund.
Andrew Lewer, Conservative MP for Northampton South, said "people are looking for some results on the ground" as a result of the funding.
Tory-run West Northamptonshire Council said the town centre was "a significant priority".
The money, £25m from the Town's Fund and £8.4m from the Future High Street Fund, was given for plans set out by the now-defunct Northampton Borough Council.
West Northants Council now has responsibility for the regeneration project.
Plans include revamping the Market Square and replacing two former department stores, Marks & Spencer and BHS, with a new building consisting of retail units and flats.
The M&S store was bought by Northampton Borough Council for £1.45m in 2020, while the BHS store was purchased for £1.6m at the end of last month by West Northants.
Mr Lewer said there was "a lot enthusiasm for the future High Street" in Northampton.
But he added: "It is my hope... we do have some quick wins as well as this bigger regeneration project."
Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at West Northants, said the council wanted to "create something that will really get people back into the town".
He said having more accommodation on sites such as the two former department stores would bring "more money in to the town centre", as well as reducing traffic and anti-social behaviour.
"We've got to get that momentum going again for Northampton because it's got so much history," he said.
Mr Lister said the two former big stores would be demolished by the end of next year.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk