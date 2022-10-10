Harry Dunn dangerous driving case brought forward

Harry Dunn died following a collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019

The case of a US citizen charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving has been brought forward.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, will appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and case management hearing on 20 October, one week earlier than planned.

Mr Dunn, 19, died following a road crash outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The case is being heard by High Court judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

Anne Sacoolas (right) appeared alongside her lawyer Amy Jeffress via videolink from the US on 29 September for a first hearing

At a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 September, Mrs Sacoolas was granted unconditional bail.

